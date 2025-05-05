XDS Astana's Wout Poels wins 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye

The 37-year-old Dutch cyclist tops the overall general classification lead with a cumulative time of 23 hours, 44 minutes, and 52 seconds, ahead of 161 riders.

Poels' teammate Harold Martin Lopez ranked second, while Team Picnic PostNL's Guillermo Juan Martinez finished third.

The Dutch cyclist earlier powered to a victory in Stage 4, known as the "Queen Stage" for its challenging climbs.

Meanwhile, Matteo Malucelli from XDS Astana claimed Stage 8, ahead of Uno-X Mobility's Alexander Kristoff and Team Polti Visitmalta's Giovanni Lonardi.

The 31-year-old Italian cyclist completed the Cesme-Izmir stage in two hours, 23 minutes, and 26 seconds.

Stage 5 of the tour, scheduled from Marmaris to Aydin, was canceled earlier in the week due to adverse weather conditions and heavy rain, prioritizing the safety of the riders.

Cyclists raced 1,153 kilometers (716 miles) in eight stages that began last Sunday in the southern Turkish resort city of Antalya, riding through renowned tourism hotspots such as Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka, Aydin, Kusadasi, Selcuk, and Cesme before reaching the finish line on Sunday in the Aegean city of Izmir.

The 2025 edition saw 161 cyclists from 23 teams across 13 countries and three continents competing.

The race was broadcast live internationally on Eurosport and domestically on TRT Spor, helping to showcase Türkiye's beauty and cycling culture to a global audience.

As earlier reported, XDS Astana to vie for top honors at Eschborn-Frankfurt 2025.