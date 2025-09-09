Kazakhstan's Sagyndyk Togambay sails into World Boxing Championships quarterfinals

Competing in the under-90 kg weight category, Togambay defeated Jack Marley of Ireland in the round of 16. The match ended with a 4:1 decision in favor of the Kazakhstani athlete, securing him a place in the next stage where he will fight for a spot in the semifinals.

As reported earlier, Kazakh boxer Yertugan Zeinullinov has won his opening match in the 1/16 finals of the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool.