Kazakhstan's Sagyndyk Togambay sails into World Boxing Championships quarterfinals
09:15, 9 September 2025
Kazakh boxer Sagyndyk Togambay reached the quarterfinals of the World Championships in Liverpool, England, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the under-90 kg weight category, Togambay defeated Jack Marley of Ireland in the round of 16. The match ended with a 4:1 decision in favor of the Kazakhstani athlete, securing him a place in the next stage where he will fight for a spot in the semifinals.
As reported earlier, Kazakh boxer Yertugan Zeinullinov has won his opening match in the 1/16 finals of the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool.