    XDS Astana Team reveals roster for Trofeo Calvià in Spain

    22:49, 27 January 2026

    XDS Astana Team will compete in the Challenge Mallorca, which will be held in Spain from January 28th to February 1st. The Challenge Mallorca will open with the Trofeo Calvià, Qazinform News Agency cites the team's press service.

    XDS Astana Team reveals roster for Trofeo Calvià in Spain
    Photo credit: ©SprintCycling

    The team's lineup features Clément Champoussin, Lev Gonov, Arjen Livyns, Christian Scaroni, Thomas Silva, and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Alessio Delle Vedove and Ludovico Mellano.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that XDS Astana Team is set to open its European cycling season with three races in the region of Valencia, Spain: Classica Camp de Morvedre (23 January), Gran Premio Castellón (24 January), and Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana (25 January).

    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
