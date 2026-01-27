XDS Astana Team reveals roster for Trofeo Calvià in Spain

The team's lineup features Clément Champoussin, Lev Gonov, Arjen Livyns, Christian Scaroni, Thomas Silva, and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Alessio Delle Vedove and Ludovico Mellano.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that XDS Astana Team is set to open its European cycling season with three races in the region of Valencia, Spain: Classica Camp de Morvedre (23 January), Gran Premio Castellón (24 January), and Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana (25 January).