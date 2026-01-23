XDS Astana reveals rider roster for Valencia opening weekend 2026
10:35, 23 January 2026
XDS Astana Team is going to open its European cycling season with three races in the region of Valencia, Spain: Classica Camp de Morvedre (23 January), Gran Premio Castellón (24 January) and Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana (25 January), Qazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Rider roster: Clément Champoussin, Nicola Conci, Lorenzo Fortunato, Thomas Silva, Diego Ulissi, Christian Scaroni (Morvedre and Castellón), Haoyu Su (Morvedre and Valenciana), Davide Ballerini (Castellón and Valenciana).
