    XDS Astana reveals rider roster for Valencia opening weekend 2026

    10:35, 23 January 2026

    XDS Astana Team is going to open its European cycling season with three races in the region of Valencia, Spain: Classica Camp de Morvedre (23 January), Gran Premio Castellón (24 January) and Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana (25 January), Qazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service. 

    Valencia opening weekend 2026. Rider roster
    Photo credit: XDS Astana

    Rider roster: Clément Champoussin, Nicola Conci, Lorenzo Fortunato, Thomas Silva, Diego Ulissi, Christian Scaroni (Morvedre and Castellón), Haoyu Su (Morvedre and Valenciana), Davide Ballerini (Castellón and Valenciana).

    Earlier, XDS Astana Team announced new partnership.

