XDS Astana Team reveals roster for Tour of Austria 2025

Rider roster includes Anthon Charmig, Darren Van Bekkum, Nicolas Vinokurov, Haoyu Su, Ide Schelling and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Ivan Smirnov, and Daniil Marukhin.

Peter Kennaugh and Helmut Dollinger will serve as sports directors.

Earlier, it was reported that the Astana rider has won silver in the individual time trial at the Eritrean National Championship.