XDS Astana Team reveals roster for Tour of Austria 2025
16:07, 9 July 2025
XDS Astana Team will take part in the 2.1 stage race Tour of Austria, which will be held from July 9th to 13th, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the club’s press service.
Rider roster includes Anthon Charmig, Darren Van Bekkum, Nicolas Vinokurov, Haoyu Su, Ide Schelling and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Ivan Smirnov, and Daniil Marukhin.
Peter Kennaugh and Helmut Dollinger will serve as sports directors.
