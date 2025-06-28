Astana rider wins silver in individual time trial at Eritrean National Championship

Mulubrhan completed the 36-kilometer course in 43 minutes and 59 seconds, finishing 45 seconds behind the race winner – Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier.

“Overall, I’m satisfied with my performance because I gave my best today. The race wasn’t easy, and for most of the distance I had to ride against a strong headwind. Nevertheless, I managed to maintain a good pace throughout the race and win the silver medal. I’m very happy to return to Asmara and compete on home soil, in front of my family and loved ones. It means a lot to me to stand on the podium at the national championship. Still, I want more – the road race is ahead, and I know it will be very tough, but I’ll do everything I can to fight for the win,” said Henok Mulubrhan.

