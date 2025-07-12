Tour of Magnificent Qinghai 2025: XDS Astana Team rider Mulubrhan wins Stage 6

The sixth stage started in Gangcha and after 232.7 kilometers finished in Gonghe. Henok Mulubrhan approached the final climb in a small breakaway group which made it to the finish line, where Henok was the strongest in the sprint.

This week we were really aiming for a victory. We made some mistakes, finishing second and third, getting on the podium, but we were hungry for a win. Today, we finally achieved it. I’m really thankful to the team, especially for today’s performance. They protected me from the wind throughout the stage and helped me a lot. After several attacks we approached the final climb in a small group of riders with some short advantage, but it was enough to make it to the finish. In the end, it all came down to a final sprint from this group, and I’m so happy that I finally delivered a victory, especially wearing this jersey. I’m also glad to take this win here in China, the home country of our title sponsor, XDS. I think we truly deserved it, both the riders and all the staff who work so hard for the team. The race isn’t over yet, there are still two more stages, so we’ll keep fighting, said Henok Mulubrhan after the stage.

As reported previously, XDS Astana Team rider Henok Mulubrhan finished second on Stage 5 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai in China following a close photo finish.