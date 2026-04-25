EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    XDS Astana Team confirms roster for Tour of Türkiye 2026

    04:32, 25 April 2026

    XDS Astana Team is going to take part in the 2.Pro stage race Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, which will be held from April 26th to May 3rd, Qazinform News Agency cites the team's press service.

    XDS Astana Team confirms roster for Tour of Türkiye 2026
    Photo credit: ©SprintCycling

    The rider roster includes Davide Ballerini, Darren Van Bekkum, Lev Gonov, Henok Mulubrhan, Nicolas Vinokurov, and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Matteo Scalco and Alessio Delle Vedove.

    Earlier, a rider of XDS Astana Team won the Tour of Hainan.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling XDS Astana Team Türkiye
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All