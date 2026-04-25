XDS Astana Team confirms roster for Tour of Türkiye 2026
04:32, 25 April 2026
XDS Astana Team is going to take part in the 2.Pro stage race Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, which will be held from April 26th to May 3rd, Qazinform News Agency cites the team's press service.
The rider roster includes Davide Ballerini, Darren Van Bekkum, Lev Gonov, Henok Mulubrhan, Nicolas Vinokurov, and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Matteo Scalco and Alessio Delle Vedove.
Earlier, a rider of XDS Astana Team won the Tour of Hainan.