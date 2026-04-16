XDS Astana's Silva wins stage 2 of Tour of Hainan

The 214 km stage from Danzhou to Wuzhishan featured three first-category climbs, with the final ascent located 15 km from the finish. After a series of attacks on the last climb, a lead group emerged, including Thomas Silva and his XDS Astana Team teammate Nicolas Vinokurov.

Approaching the finish, Vinokurov responded to a surge from one of the riders and launched a solo sprint 300 meters from the line. However, with the chasing group close behind, his move was quickly neutralized — allowing Silva to take over in the sprint and secure the stage victory. Xabier Berasategi of Euskaltel–Euskadi finished second, while Thomas Pesenti of Team Polti VisitMalta came in third.

“The stage was very tough because of the heat and distance. The team did a great job, which gave us several options heading into the final climb. In the end, a small lead group formed after the climb, with Nicolas and me in it, and things were looking good for us. There were many attacks, but we managed to fight for the win, and I took victory in the sprint. I think it was a very good day for us, and I’m happy to take my first win in the XDS Astana Team jersey. There are still three stages to go, and there will be a lot of action in each of them,” said Thomas Silva.

After two stages, Thomas Silva moved into the overall lead of the Tour of Hainan.