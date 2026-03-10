XDS Astana rider sprints to glory at Paris–Nice Stage 2

Kanter won the bunch sprint from the peloton after a superb team effort and a perfect lead-out by Mike Teunissen in the final kilometer of the stage.

For Max Kanter, this victory marks his first success in the UCI WorldTour races, while for XDS Astana Team, it is the team’s first win at this level in the 2026 season.

“For me, this victory is a dream come true. Paris–Nice is a very prestigious race, and winning a stage here is something incredible. The last few weeks have not been easy for me. I had some health issues, and coming here, I wasn’t sure about my form. Yesterday, on the first stage, the feelings were not very encouraging, but the speed was still there, and today everything came together. I tried to stay focused throughout the whole stage, but the final kilometers were quite nervous, and with 2 km to go, we lost many positions. However, Mike Teunissen stayed calm, and I trusted him. Mike delivered a perfect lead-out, doing a phenomenal last kilometer and bringing me into the final 200 meters. After that I just gave everything I had in my legs, and no one was able to pass me. This victory gives me a lot of confidence that I can win at this high level. I want to thank the whole team – the guys gave 100% today,” said Max Kanter.

Previously, an XDS Astana rider secured a hard-fought second at the Tour Des Alpes-Maritimes.