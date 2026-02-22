XDS Astana rider secures hard-fought second at Tour Des Alpes-Maritimes

“Today we started strong immediately. Of course, we knew it was up to us to control the whole race and we felt some pressure as well. Everyone worked really hard today and did an incredible job. Midway through the race I realized I didn’t have great legs today, they were not responding as well as they had in the last races, so we needed to adjust and play our cards more on the final climb. On the final climb, I tried to manage the effort as best as possible. I was really missing that last bit of power in the final 200 meters to go for the win, but I think it’s still a good podium, especially considering that the overall feeling was not great today. I would like to thank everyone for their support and let us see what the next races will bring us," said Christian Scaroni.