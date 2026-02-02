XDS Astana rider Max Kanter takes second at Trofeo Palma

I would like to thank the team for the support throughout the entire race. We had a good plan for today and, overall, everything went more or less as we expected. The only downside was losing Gleb Syritsa due to injury, and we missed him in the final. Mike Teunissen did a fantastic job from the 1 km mark to the finish, pulling all the way to the final 400 meters. From there, I had to start my sprint a bit earlier than I would have liked and from a lower speed. In the end, I was just missing a little at the finish. Still, we secured second place, so we wrap up this series of races in Mallorca in a good mood. Next up is a training camp. said Max Kanter.

After five races at the Challenge Mallorca, XDS Astana Team recorded two podium finishes (second place by Max Kanter and third place by Christian Scaroni at Trofeo Serra Tramuntana), as well as two Top-10 results (Scaroni’s fifth place at Trofeo Andratx–Pollença and tenth place in the team time trial at Trofeo Ses Salines).

Previously, Qazinform reported XDS Astana Team rider Sergio Higuita finished sixth on Stage 5 of the AlUla Tour.