AlUla Tour: XDS Astana's Sergio Higuita is second overall

The final stage of the AlUla Tour covered a distance of 163.9 kilometers and finished with the climb to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, where the overall standings were determined. Higuita touched the ground, but was able to continue the race and even launched several attacks in the decisive moments. In the end, Higuita crossed the finish line in sixth position.

“Unfortunately, we had a crash in the middle of the stage, and it was very painful for me. Still, we were fighting till the end and the team gave me a lot of support. All the guys helped me, and everyone felt great especially after yesterday’s victory by Matteo Malucelli, which gave us a huge motivational boost. It’s a second place in General Classification, but anyway, we can be proud of this result and I am very thankful for the whole team that worked here”, — said Sergio Higuita after the finish.

Another strong result for XDS Astana Team was delivered by Kazakh rider Nicolas Vinokurov, who finished the AlUla Tour seventh in the General Classification, showing a solid and consistent performance throughout the week.

“Overall, it was a very nice race for our team. We tried to win it and finished second with Sergio, our leader. I am really happy for him. As for me, I’m glad with my performance. I achieved three top-10 results in five days and finished seventh in the General Classification, which means a lot to me. I had a very good winter preparation in Ecuador and made an important step forward. Now my big goal is coming in one week, it’s the Asian Championships. I’m in a good shape and I hope to fight for the victory”, — said Nicolas Vinokurov after the finish.

