XDS Astana rider finishes 3rd at Coppi–Bartali Stage 3
03:45, 28 March 2026
On Stage 3 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, XDS Astana Team rider Diego Ulissi finished third in a sprint from the leading group. His teammate, Matteo Scalco, also crossed the line in the same group, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the team's press service.
“Today again it came down to a sprint, and I managed to take third place. Matteo Scalco helped me to get into a good position, and then I did everything I could in the sprint. The decisive stage is still ahead, so we’ll be ready to fight,” said Diego Ulissi.
In the General Classification, Diego Ulissi currently sits in fourth place.
Previously, XDS Astana rider sprinted to glory at Paris–Nice Stage 2.