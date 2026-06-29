XDS Astana rider claims first-ever Chinese national title

After a fiercely contested 202.6-kilometer race, the 25-year-old held on to his lead in the closing kilometers to secure victory.

The victory was a historic one, making Haoyu Su the first rider from a WorldTour team to win the Chinese National Road Race Championships. As a result, the Chinese national champion's jersey will be seen in the WorldTour for the first time.

Reflecting on his victory, Su described the race as an extremely demanding challenge. He said the high pace, constant attacks and relentless intensity made it one of the toughest races he has contested. Throughout the day, his rivals closely marked him, preventing him from launching a decisive breakaway.

"Two large breakaways formed during the race, and I did everything I could to make it into both of them. Naturally, that cost me a lot of energy. When the peloton caught our second breakaway, You Li (XDS Astana Development Team) was alongside me and provided tremendous support at the decisive moment by covering every attack and preventing our rivals from gaining an advantage," Su said.

Thanks to that support, he was able to recover slightly and save enough energy for one final attack.

"Then I saw an opportunity and attacked, giving everything I had to hold on to the small advantage I had gained. It was incredibly close at the finish, but I managed to win. I'm absolutely thrilled to become the national champion, and I'm also proud that the Chinese national champion's jersey will appear in the WorldTour for the first time," he added.

Haoyu Su joined Kazakhstan's XDS Astana Team last year after signing a two-year contract.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's XDS Astana Team had unveiled its eight-rider lineup for the 2026 Tour de France.