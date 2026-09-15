XDS Astana rider claims 3rd win at Tour of Taihu Lake
21:47, 15 September 2026
XDS Astana Team rider Matteo Malucelli has claimed his third victory at the Tour of Taihu Lake in China, winning Stage 4 of the multi-stage race, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The 79.2-kilometer stage took place in Qidong, where Malucelli crossed the finish line first in one hour, thirty-seven minutes, and three seconds. Britain’s Joshua Giddings of Lotto–Intermarché came in second, followed by Serbia’s Dušan Rajović of Solution Tech–Vini Fantini in third.
With four stages completed, Malucelli continues to lead the overall standings, with only the fifth and final stage remaining.
Earlier, Malucelli won Stage 3 of the Tour of Taihu Lake, while his XDS Astana teammate Gleb Syritsa finished second.