XDS Astana riders again reach podium at Tour of Taihu Lake stage

The 122-kilometer stage from Suzhou to Wujiang came down to a bunch sprint, where Italy’s Malucelli once again proved the fastest, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 25 minutes, and 34 seconds.

His teammate Syritsa followed in second place, giving XDS Astana Team the top two spots on the podium. China’s Wang Ruidong of Li Ning Star finished third.

After three stages, Malucelli remains the overall leader of the Tour of Taihu Lake.

Earlier, XDS Astana’s Matteo Malucelli won Stage 2 of the Tour of Taihu Lake, while teammate Gleb Syritsa finished third.