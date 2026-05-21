Astana's Thomas Silva takes 3rd on Stage 12 of Giro d'Italia

It is reported that Stage 12 started in Imperia and finished 175 kilometers later in Novi Ligure. After a late solo attack decided the stage victory, Thomas Silva crossed the line three seconds later in third place.

“To be honest, it was a stage with a lot of uncertainty about what could happen. But we knew there was a possibility that some teams would take control on the climb and set a hard pace to drop the pure sprinters. And that’s exactly what happened. I think Movistar pushed very hard, and after the climb, both NSN and EF also rode strongly to make sure the sprinters couldn’t get back to the group. As a team, we had several riders in that front group, and we knew we had to go for the sprint with me. Segaert Alec was very strong in the final three kilometres and took the victory, congrats to him. But I especially want to thank Alberto (Bettiol), who did an incredible job in the final kilometres to bring me in a very good position. In the end, I took a third place, which is, of course, not a bad result,” said Thomas Silva after the race.