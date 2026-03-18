XDS Astana reveals roster for Milano-Torino 2026
05:25, 18 March 2026
XDS Astana Team will take part in the oldest race in the world - the Italian classic Milano-Torino, which will be held on March 18, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the club’s press service.
The team’s rider roster will consist of Alberto Bettiol, Lorenzo Fortunato, Davide Ballerini, Marco Schrettl, Diego Ulissi and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team Simone Zanini and Pietro Galbusera.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s team will participate in the 2026 Asian Track Cycling Championship in Tagaytay, the Philippines.