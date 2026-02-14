XDS Astana reveals its rider lineup for Vuelta a Murcia 2026

In Vuelta a Murcia 2026, XDS Astana Team’s roster of riders will include Nicola Conci, Thomas Silva, Davide Toneatti, Simone Velasco and three riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Mattia Negrente, Simone Zanini, Ludovico Mellano.

Previously, Qazinform reported Italian cyclist Christian Scaroni of Kazakhstan’s XDS Astana Team claimed overall victory at the Tour of Oman, crossing the finish line first on the final stage.