    XDS Astana reveals its rider lineup for Vuelta a Murcia 2026

    00:21, 14 February 2026

    XDS Astana Team will take part in two-day race Vuelta a la Región de Murcia, which will be held in Spain from February 13 to 14, Qazinfrom News Agency cites the team’s press service.

    Photo credit: SprintCycling

    In Vuelta a Murcia 2026, XDS Astana Team’s roster of riders will include Nicola Conci, Thomas Silva, Davide Toneatti, Simone Velasco and three riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Mattia Negrente, Simone Zanini, Ludovico Mellano.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Italian cyclist Christian Scaroni of Kazakhstan’s XDS Astana Team claimed overall victory at the Tour of Oman, crossing the finish line first on the final stage. 

    Sport Cycling XDS Astana Team Spain
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
