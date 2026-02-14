XDS Astana reveals its rider lineup for Vuelta a Murcia 2026
00:21, 14 February 2026
XDS Astana Team will take part in two-day race Vuelta a la Región de Murcia, which will be held in Spain from February 13 to 14, Qazinfrom News Agency cites the team’s press service.
In Vuelta a Murcia 2026, XDS Astana Team’s roster of riders will include Nicola Conci, Thomas Silva, Davide Toneatti, Simone Velasco and three riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Mattia Negrente, Simone Zanini, Ludovico Mellano.
