Astana rider wins Tour of Oman

On the 155.9 km stage from Nizwa to Jabal al Akhdar (Green Mountain), Scaroni clocked 3:23:19 to take the win. His teammate Cristián Rodríguez followed in second, and Luke Plapp of Team Jayco–AlUla finished third.

Thanks to this result, Scaroni secured first place in the overall standings, with Rodríguez finishing second, giving Astana a one-two finish on the final podium.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Yevgeniy Fedorov has claimed victory in the 154.4 km road race, finishing ahead of the peloton at the Asian Road Cycling Championships in Al-Qassim, Saudi Arabia.