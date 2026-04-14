XDS Astana reveals its rider lineup for Tour of Hainan 2026

In Tour of Hainan 2026, XDS Astana Team’s roster of riders will include Matteo Malucelli, Lev Gonov, Thomas Silva, Haoyu Su, Nicolas Vinokurov and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team Matteo Scalco and Gustav Wang.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan presents its roster for the 2026 Rhythmic World Cup stage in Baku, Azerbaijan.