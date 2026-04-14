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    XDS Astana reveals its rider lineup for Tour of Hainan 2026

    23:24, 14 April 2026

    Kazakhstan’s XDS Astana Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Tour of Hainan, set to be held from April 15 to 19, 2026, in Hainan Province, China, Qazinform News Agency cites the team’s press service.

    XDS Astana reveals its rider lineup for Tour of Hainan 2026
    Photo credit: SprintCycling

    In Tour of Hainan 2026, XDS Astana Team’s roster of riders will include Matteo Malucelli, Lev Gonov, Thomas Silva, Haoyu Su, Nicolas Vinokurov and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team Matteo Scalco and Gustav Wang.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan presents its roster for the 2026 Rhythmic World Cup stage in Baku, Azerbaijan. 

    Sport XDS Astana Team Cycling China
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