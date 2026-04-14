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    Kazakhstan presents roster for World Cup stage in Baku

    14:45, 14 April 2026

    The entry list for the 2026 Rhythmic World Cup stage in Baku, Azerbaijan, has been revealed, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan presents roster for World Cup stage in Baku
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    According to the World Gymnastics (FIG), Aibota Yertaikyzy and Akmaral Yerekesheva will represent Kazakhstan in the individual events.

    Notably, Akmaral Yerekesheva won two silver and two bronze medals at the recent 2026 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix series in Thiais, France.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh rhythmic gymnastics team had claimed silver at the World Cup Stage in Tashkent.

    Sport Rhythmic gymnastics Kazakhstan Upcoming Events
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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