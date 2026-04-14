Kazakhstan presents roster for World Cup stage in Baku
14:45, 14 April 2026
The entry list for the 2026 Rhythmic World Cup stage in Baku, Azerbaijan, has been revealed, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
According to the World Gymnastics (FIG), Aibota Yertaikyzy and Akmaral Yerekesheva will represent Kazakhstan in the individual events.
Notably, Akmaral Yerekesheva won two silver and two bronze medals at the recent 2026 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix series in Thiais, France.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh rhythmic gymnastics team had claimed silver at the World Cup Stage in Tashkent.