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    XDS Astana reveals its rider lineup for Settimana Coppi e Bartali 2026

    01:27, 25 March 2026

    XDS Astana Team will take part in the Italian stage race Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, which will be held from March 25 to 29, Qazinform News Agency cites the team’s press service.

    XDS Astana reveals its rider lineup for Settimana Coppi e Bartali 2026
    Photo credit: SprintCycling

    In Settimana Coppi e Bartali 2026, XDS Astana Team’s roster of riders will include Marco Schrettl, Diego Ulissi and four riders of XDS Astana Development Team Mattia Negrente, Artem Fofonov, Matteo Scalco and Pierre-Henry Basset.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Hero of Labor title had been awarded to legendary mountaineer Yervand Ilyinsky. 

     

    Sport Cycling XDS Astana Team Italy
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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