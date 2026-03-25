XDS Astana reveals its rider lineup for Settimana Coppi e Bartali 2026
01:27, 25 March 2026
XDS Astana Team will take part in the Italian stage race Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, which will be held from March 25 to 29, Qazinform News Agency cites the team’s press service.
In Settimana Coppi e Bartali 2026, XDS Astana Team’s roster of riders will include Marco Schrettl, Diego Ulissi and four riders of XDS Astana Development Team Mattia Negrente, Artem Fofonov, Matteo Scalco and Pierre-Henry Basset.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Hero of Labor title had been awarded to legendary mountaineer Yervand Ilyinsky.