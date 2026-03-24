Kazakhstan’s Hero of Labor title awarded to legendary mountaineer Yervand Ilyinsky

Yervand Tikhonovich is a multiple-time champion and prize-winner of USSR championships, a Master of Sport of the USSR since 1968, and since 1982 a Master of Sport of International Class and Honored Master of Sport of the USSR. He also holds several other titles such as a senior coach of CSKA in mountaineering since 1973, an honored coach of the Kazakh SSR since 1975, and an honored coach of the USSR since 1979.

During his coaching career, he has trained more than 100 masters of sport of the USSR and the Republic of Kazakhstan, including 33 masters of sport of international class.

Under his leadership, Kazakhstani mountaineers were the first in the world to complete the program of climbing all 14 eight-thousanders as a team.

Earlier, Qazinform reported renowned mountaineer Anar Burasheva has become the first woman in the history of Kazakhstan and Central Asia to conquer the highest peak on each continent, completing the Seven Summits program.