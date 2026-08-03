XDS Astana Development Team rider finishes 2nd on Stage 3 of Kreiz Breizh Elites

According to the team's official website, Stage 3 of the French race started at Domaine Départemental de Trévarez and finished in Carhaix after 169.7 kilometres.

A small leading group fought for the stage victory in the final uphill sprint, where Ludovico Mellano came close to taking the win, eventually finishing in second place.

“It was a really tough race. Right from the start, no breakaway was able to get away, so it was attack after attack throughout the day. Once we reached the final circuit, a group had gone clear. With four laps to go, three of us attacked from the peloton, bridged across to the leaders, and fought for the victory. In the end, I finished second in the sprint by a very small margin. It was an incredibly hard race from start to finish, but there is still one more stage to come, so we will try to do better tomorrow," said Ludovico Mellano.

Earlier, it was reported that XDS Astana Team rider Thomas Silva claimed an impressive victory in Spain, winning Clasica Castilla y Leon, while his teammate Christian Scaroni secured third place to complete the podium.