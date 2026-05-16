XDS Astana's Max Kanter podiums on chaotic Stage 2 of Tour de Hongrie

The finale of Stage 2 of the Tour de Hongrie turned out to be unpredictable. Crosswinds created echelons and split the peloton into two groups, with XDS Astana Team riders Max Kanter and Mike Teunissen making it into the front group.

The peloton later came back together, but before that, Teunissen, along with several other riders, launched an attack and gained a small advantage with a few kilometers to go. Nevertheless, the breakaway was caught, and it seemed the stage would be decided in a sprint. However, a solo attack by French rider Benoît Cosnefroy brought him the victory. Behind him, Max Kanter finished second in the peloton sprint, which placed him third overall on Stage 2 of the Hungarian stage race.

“First of all, I want to congratulate our team at the Giro d’Italia – we are having a great race there! Congratulations to Davide and all the guys! As for today’s stage, it was a long day, and the finale was very difficult because of the crosswinds and attacks. Mike Teunissen did a great job at the front, covering attacks and following dangerous moves, while I stayed in the group surrounded by my teammates. In the end, it seemed like everything came back together, but Cosnefroy launched a very strong attack, so all I could do was fight in the sprint, where I finished second from the group. I think I can be satisfied with this result after quite a long break from racing and the injury I suffered in my crash at In Flanders Fields. I’m very happy to be back racing and to immediately achieve some good results. It gives me confidence, especially since I came to the Tour of Hungary mainly to regain my form. There are still a few stages ahead, so we’ll see what else our team can show,” said Max Kanter.

Earlier, XDS Astana’s Davide Ballerini won stage six in Naples.