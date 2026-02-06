XDS Astana announces rider roster for Muscat Classic and Tour of Oman 2026
03:32, 6 February 2026
XDS Astana Team will take part in two races in Oman: the one-day race Muscat Classic on February 6, followed by five stages of Tour of Oman on February 7-11, Qazinform News Agency cites the team’s official website.
XDS Astana Team’s rider roster includes Alberto Bettiol, Lorenzo Fortunato, Harold Martín López, Henok Mulubrhan, Cristián Rodríguez, Christian Scaroni, Diego Ulissi.
