Kazakhstani cyclist triumphs at Asian Road Cycling Championships

Sultanova recorded the fastest time in the women’s 20-kilometer individual time trial.

Yee Wing Leung of Hong Kong took silver, while Hao Zhang of China finished third.

The Asian Championships will continue through February 12.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the International Olympic Committee has published the list of officials, including technical delegates, judges, and other specialists, for each of the 116 events at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Nadezhda Paretskaya has been appointed as a referee for men’s and women’s singles figure skating events, while Yuliya Degteva will officiate freestyle moguls competitions at the Milan-Cortina Games.