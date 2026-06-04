World's most valuable footballer revealed
Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal has been named the world's most valuable footballer, according to the latest rankings published by the CIES Football Observatory, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.
The 18-year-old FC Barcelona winger leads the list of the 100 players with the highest estimated transfer values, with a valuation of €358.1 million, placing him well ahead of the competition.
Second on the list is Erling Haaland of Manchester City at €227.3 million, while Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid ranks third with a value of €165.7 million. No other player surpassed the €200 million mark.
The top 20 also features Michael Olise (€140.5 million), Morgan Rogers (€136.8 million), Désiré Doué (€133.2 million), Kenan Yildiz (€133 million), Arda Güler (€124.8 million), Florian Wirtz (€124.1 million), Pedri (€120.6 million), Jude Bellingham (€120.3 million) and Bukayo Saka (€111.2 million).
Among position leaders, Gianluigi Donnarumma topped the goalkeepers, while Pau Cubarsí led centre-backs, Nico O'Reilly wide backs, Pedri central midfielders and Arda Güler attacking midfielders.
CIES also highlighted the biggest market value shifts. Yan Diomandé recorded the largest increase since January, gaining €75 million to reach €118.7 million, while Alexander Isak posted the largest decline, dropping €54 million to €41 million.
Top estimated transfer values as per #CIES statistical model 📊 (with add-ons & for 100% of transfer rights)— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) June 3, 2026
🥇 #LamineYamal 🇪🇸 €3⃣5⃣8⃣m
🥈 #ErlingHaaland 🇳🇴 €2⃣2⃣7⃣m
🥉 #KylianMbappe 🇫🇷 €1⃣6⃣6⃣m
Top 💯 👉 https://t.co/QfRr07zF2O#Olise 🇫🇷 #Rogers 🏴 #Doue 🇫🇷 #Yildiz 🇹🇷… pic.twitter.com/F2RsaNi6eh
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico is expected to introduce a new generation of football stars to the global stage, highlighting 15 young players to watch at the tournament.