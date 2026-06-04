EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    World's most valuable footballer revealed

    13:16, 4 June 2026

    Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal has been named the world's most valuable footballer, according to the latest rankings published by the CIES Football Observatory, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    Footballer, money, football, FIFA, UEFA, sport, World Cup, luxury, expensive, wealth, dollars, valuation
    Collage credit: Canva / Qazinform

    The 18-year-old FC Barcelona winger leads the list of the 100 players with the highest estimated transfer values, with a valuation of €358.1 million, placing him well ahead of the competition.

    Second on the list is Erling Haaland of Manchester City at €227.3 million, while Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid ranks third with a value of €165.7 million. No other player surpassed the €200 million mark.

    The top 20 also features Michael Olise (€140.5 million), Morgan Rogers (€136.8 million), Désiré Doué (€133.2 million), Kenan Yildiz (€133 million), Arda Güler (€124.8 million), Florian Wirtz (€124.1 million), Pedri (€120.6 million), Jude Bellingham (€120.3 million) and Bukayo Saka (€111.2 million).

    Among position leaders, Gianluigi Donnarumma topped the goalkeepers, while Pau Cubarsí led centre-backs, Nico O'Reilly wide backs, Pedri central midfielders and Arda Güler attacking midfielders.

    CIES also highlighted the biggest market value shifts. Yan Diomandé recorded the largest increase since January, gaining €75 million to reach €118.7 million, while Alexander Isak posted the largest decline, dropping €54 million to €41 million.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico is expected to introduce a new generation of football stars to the global stage, highlighting 15 young players to watch at the tournament.

    Football Sport FIFA UEFA Money
    YZNYC
    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All