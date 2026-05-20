Top 15 young stars to watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Here are 15 rising stars who could define the tournament in North America.

1. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Still in his teens, Yamal has already become one of Spain’s most dangerous attacking players. The Barcelona winger is known for his explosive pace, close control and ability to create chances from almost nothing. After starring at Euro 2024, he enters the World Cup as one of the favorites for the Young Player award and possibly even the tournament MVP.

2. Arda Güler (Türkiye)

The Real Madrid playmaker is widely regarded as Türkiye’s next superstar. Güler possesses exceptional technical ability, vision and long-range shooting. His creativity and fearless attacking style have already made him one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe.

3. Endrick (Brazil)

Endrick remains one of the most talked-about young forwards in world football. Powerful, direct and highly skilled, he has the ability to change games with moments of brilliance. After a difficult spell at Real Madrid, the young striker revived his form during a loan move to Lyon, regaining confidence and rediscovering his scoring touch. Endrick remains one of Brazil’s most dangerous attacking prospects ahead of the tournament and is expected to play an important role for the Seleção.

4. Warren Zaïre-Emery (France)

Despite being only 20, Zaïre-Emery already has significant experience with PSG and the French national team. The midfielder is known for his physical strength, tactical flexibility and ability to contribute both defensively and offensively.

5. Aleksandar Pavlović (Germany)

Germany hopes Pavlović can become the successor to Toni Kroos in midfield. The Bayern Munich star has impressed with his passing range, composure and defensive discipline. His calm performances in major matches have strengthened his place in the national team.

6. Xavi Simons (Netherlands)

Simons is among the Netherlands’ most creative young players. The attacking midfielder is admired for his dribbling, vision and ability to unlock defenses with quick movement and precise passing. His flair and confidence make him a fan favorite.

7. Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Wirtz has developed into one of Europe’s elite attacking midfielders. The Liverpool F.C. star combines intelligence, creativity and goalscoring ability, often delivering in important matches. Germany will rely heavily on his playmaking skills.

8. Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Musiala’s dribbling and agility make him one of the hardest players to stop in one-on-one situations. The Bayern Munich attacker has already established himself as a central figure for Germany and is expected to lead the team’s creative play at the World Cup.

9. Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina)

Garnacho has become one of Argentina’s most exciting young attackers thanks to his pace, aggression and fearless style. Chelsea F.C. winger can stretch defenses and create scoring opportunities with his direct approach.

10. Pedri (Spain)

Pedri continues to be the heartbeat of Spain’s midfield. The Barcelona playmaker is admired for his intelligence, ball control and ability to dictate the tempo of matches. Even at a young age, he already performs with remarkable maturity and leadership.

11. Gavi (Spain)

Gavi has quickly become one of Spain’s key young midfielders thanks to his intelligence, ball control and relentless energy. The Barcelona star combines creativity with fearless tackling and already has valuable experience at major international tournaments. Gavi is expected to play a major role in Spain’s midfield at the 2026 World Cup.

12. Désiré Doué (France)

Doué has rapidly emerged as one of France’s brightest attacking prospects. The Paris Saint-Germain forward combines creativity with excellent finishing and can play across several attacking positions. His confidence in one-on-one situations and composure in front of goal make him a serious threat for defenders.

13. João Neves (Portugal)

Portugal’s midfield depth is among the strongest in the world, and João Neves has become a crucial part of it. The PSG midfielder is admired for his tactical intelligence, passing accuracy and relentless work rate. Despite his young age, he already plays with the maturity of a veteran.

14. Estêvão (Brazil)

Nicknamed one of Brazil’s next great talents, Estêvão has impressed fans with his flair, speed and technical brilliance. The winger can beat defenders with ease and has already shown he can deliver goals and assists at the highest level. If fully fit, he could become one of Brazil’s breakout stars.

15. Dean Huijsen (Spain)

The young Real Madrid defender has quickly adapted to elite football with his elegant style and composure in defense. Comfortable on the ball and confident in buildup play, Huijsen fits perfectly into Spain’s possession-based system. His versatility and maturity could make him a key player for La Roja during the tournament.

With many of these players preparing for their first World Cup, the 2026 tournament could become the stage where football’s next global superstars officially arrive.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA and China Media Group had signed a broadcasting agreement covering four major football tournaments through 2031.