The concert took place at Movistar Arena, one of the city’s largest concert venues, bringing together thousands of fans of the Kazakh artist.

The Colombian audience welcomed Dimash with sustained applause and enthusiastic chants. Throughout the arena, fans could be heard chanting “¡Se vive, se siente, Dimash está presente!” (“You can feel it, you can sense it – Dimash is here!”), “¡Se vive, se siente, Colombia está presente!” (“You can feel it, you can sense it – Colombia is here!”), and “¡Dimash querido, aquí eres bienvenido!” (“Dear Dimash, you are welcome here!”).

Throughout the concert, the audience enthusiastically supported the artist, sang along to familiar songs, and greeted his performances with applause.

One of the works featured in the new world tour’s program was Dimash Qudaibergen’s original composition, Vocalize. Written by the artist himself, the wordless piece highlights his vocal technique, range, and distinctive approach to musical interpretation.

In this composition, Dimash takes on the roles of both composer and performer, exploring the expressive possibilities of the human voice to convey musical ideas without the use of lyrics.

A distinctive feature of the performance is its minimalist staging. As Dimash sings, a live video feed of the artist is projected onto a large screen. The performance features no dancers or elaborate stage effects, allowing the audience to focus entirely on his vocals.

Addressing the audience, Dimash thanked his fans for their years of support and for making it possible for him to finally meet them at his first solo concert in Colombia:

“Thank you so much, Colombia! After 27 years of studying and many years of hard work, thanks to the support of my family and friends, we have finally come together! Thank you all!”

The concert in Bogotá marked another stop on the Latin American leg of the DIMENSIONS world tour. Dimash Qudaibergen’s next performance will take place on November 24 in Santiago, the capital of Chile.

Earlier, Qazinform reported world-famous singer Dimash Qudaibergen had received an honorary belt from the World Boxing Council (WBC) in recognition of his international career and contribution to promoting cultural exchange through music.