The ceremony took place on November 19 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, where the WBC presented Dimash with its prestigious green belt.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The honorary belt was handed over to Dimash by Alikhan Zharylgapov, WBC representative and advisor; WBC Ambassador Hector Sulaiman Jr.; Head of Marketing and Communications Jose Antonio Arreola Sulaimán; and Deputy Director Victor Silva.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

In a conversation with Dimashnews, WBC representatives said the decision to honor the Kazakhstani singer reflected his international recognition and the values he promotes through his music.

The idea came from WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán, who was unable to attend the event for health reasons but had expressed his wish to personally present the belt.

The ceremony also provided an opportunity to discuss the role of music and sport in promoting unity, peace and mutual understanding. The WBC representatives highlighted the importance of protecting athletes' health and supporting initiatives that address social issues, while recognizing Dimash’s role as a Global Goodwill Ambassador for the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The singer thanked the WBC for the recognition, describing the occasion as a special moment for Kazakhstan and Mexico. He emphasized that music has the power to bring people together and strengthen ties between the two nations.

The WBC is one of the leading organisations in professional boxing, known for awarding its iconic green belt to world champions. Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin has previously held a WBC world title. The council has also presented special honours to prominent figures outside the sport, including Nelson Mandela and Turki Alalshikh.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Dimash Qudaibergen revealed plans to record a song in Spanish.