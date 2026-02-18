World-renowned singer Dimash donates his first dombra to museum in Almaty

Dimash personally handed over his musical instruments to the museum during the exhibition’s opening ceremony at the Ykhlas Museum of Folk Musical Instruments. One of them is a sacred dombra passed down from the Kazakh artist’s grandfather, which he carried throughout his creative journey, as well as another musical instrument with his signature.

These instruments are very precious to us, says Dimash’s mother, honored Kazakh figure Svetlana Aitbayeva. “This is because they are valuable exhibits collected from all over the world, reflecting national heritage of different peoples. Each of them has its own history,” she said, while expressing her deepest gratitude to those who handed over these musical instruments.

Up to 70 musical instruments from Dimash’s personal collection are on display. They include national instruments fans from all over the world gifted Dimash, including the Yakut khomus, which was taken into space, stage costume custom-made by Michael Jackson's personal stylist for the Stranger tour in Budapest, a panpipe gifted by Romanian musician Gheorghe Zamfir, as well as the Bayan passed down from his grandfather.

On her part, the museum’s director Lyazzar Qudaibergenkyzy presented Dimash with the exact copy of the dombra belonged to Kazakh poet Abai.

The exhibition will be open for a month. Location: Zenkov Street 24a, Almaty.

