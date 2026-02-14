Singer Dimash to gift a car to Olympic gold medalist Mikhail Shaidorov

Dear Misha, my brother! Congratulations on your Olympic gold!

Dear friends, what a celebration, what a triumph!

Your movement and mastery on the ice today have made you not just a champion - you have become a great man who has given the entire country hope, spirit, and inspiration.

You did not let down Denis, the pride of our country, my friend, your brother, whom our nation sadly lost.

You fulfilled your duty to him, to the country, and to the people with honor and at the highest level.

May your path on the ice continue to be bright and full of inspiration. Conquer the world with your art and reach new heights!

A special thank you for choosing a song performed by me at the Olympics – you truly made me happy as well. Thank you so much!

In this regard, I would personally like to give you a small gift: an iron horse. Come to Astana Motors when, God willing, we both return to the country. A car from me!

Congratulations on the victory, friends! Misha, onward!, said Dimash.