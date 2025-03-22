World record in Kazakh national clothes set in Aktau

More than 5,500 people registered for the event called "Best Fest Nauryz", which contributed to the popularization of the cultural heritage of the Kazakh people at the global level. Among them are workers from various industries, representatives of ethnic groups, older people, as well as residents who specially came from remote villages of the region and other regions and cities of the country.

Phоtо credit: Akimat of the Mangistau region

The record-setting ceremony took place on the Caspian coast. Registered participants gathered at a specially prepared site, and records were taken by official representatives of the Guinness Book of Records from the UK. The results of the counting, which lasted for several hours, confirmed that the established requirements were fully met, and a special certificate was presented, certifying that Kazakhstan became the owner of a new world record. Thus, the Kazakh national dress was included in the Guinness Book of Records.

Akim of the Mangistau region Nurdaulet Kilybay noted the importance of this historical event in promoting the cultural heritage of our people at the international level and congratulated those gathered on the Great Day of Nauryz.

“We are witnessing a historical moment on the day of the celebration of Nauryz meiramy. Today we revealed to the world the deep history and rich cultural heritage of the Kazakh people, our national traditions. A world record for the Kazakh national costume was set in sacred Mangistau. I congratulate all our compatriots on this great success! I express my gratitude to the initiative group engaged in the popularization of the culture of the Kazakh people, representatives of the Guinness Book of Records who came specially from London, and all the participants who contributed to setting the record!” said Nurdaulet Kilybay.

“The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted at the IV National Qurultay held in Burabay that the Nauryz holiday is an integral part of the original Kazakh traditions on the path to strengthening our national identity. At the initiative of the President, a new concept of Nauryznama was developed. Our country celebrates Nauryz meiramy for 10 days, starting from March 14, the Amal holiday, and each day is filled with special meaning. I congratulate you on the bright holiday of Nauryz, the beginning of the new year and the spring equinox, the day of awakening of nature and renewal of vital forces,” he added.

The official representative of the Guinness Book of Records, Richard Stanning, who presented the regional akim with a special certificate, congratulated the Kazakhstanis who achieved the high result.

“Dear Kazakhstanis, you have set a record on the day of Nauryz, the main holiday of your people. Today I have witnessed that the Kazakh country is strong in its traditions, it is a people with a high spirit and taste. The event was also organized at a very high level. I sincerely congratulate you on this historic event," said Richard Stanning.

For the Nauryz holiday, 30 yurts were set up on the seashore in Aktau, and a craft fair was organized.

During the event, national dishes were presented, and sports competitions in Kazakh wrestling, togyzkumalak, and the game asyk atu were held.

On the amphitheater square, artists presented a theatrical vocal and choreographic performance. The festive program continued with a gala concert of famous pop stars.

Earlier it was announced that a new world record is set to be established in the Mangistau region in celebration of Nauryz.

