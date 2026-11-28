At a briefing in Almaty, Rybakina said her team will base next season's schedule on her physical condition while trying to balance major international tournaments with playing for Kazakhstan.

"Of course, as the Olympic year approaches, we will look into possible options to play for the national team, and see how the calendar shapes up overall," Elena Rybakina said. "We will listen to my body, of course, and do our best to find ways to compete well at major tournaments and play for the national team, preparing for the Olympics."

The tennis player said she feels support from Kazakh fans wherever she plays, and draws special motivation from meeting children at home.

"What pleases me most is probably seeing kids come to the tennis courts wide-eyed and excited, wanting to play with you, and for them it's such a big deal. Thinking back to when I was little, maybe there wasn't such an opportunity — to play with tennis stars. Here, tennis is so developed now: many tournaments and master classes take place. I think that's the main thing. Tennis is developing, sport in general is developing, and that's huge motivation. And even when things get tough, you realize you're not just doing this for yourself anymore, but for the next generation as well. So I'm really happy, and it's always great to come back to Kazakhstan," the athlete shared.

Rybakina also said she and her team are setting up an agency to support young tennis players, including providing them with sports gear. The project is in its early stages.

At the same time, tour competition and Olympic preparation remain her main priorities over the coming years.

Earlier, we reported that ESPN named Elena Rybakina among the best tennis players of the year 2026.