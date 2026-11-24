According to ESPN, the 2026 season was marked by unexpected results, major breakthroughs, comebacks and several historic achievements across both the ATP and WTA tours.

Rybakina stood out after winning two Grand Slam titles, claiming victories at the Australian Open and US Open. She also reached the finals at Indian Wells and the Canadian Open and won the Stuttgart tournament.

ESPN noted that the Kazakhstani player demonstrated exceptional consistency throughout the season, overcoming injury concerns and defeating several leading opponents. Her US Open triumph, secured against Aryna Sabalenka, was followed by her rise to the world No. 1 ranking, ending Sabalenka’s 99-week run at the top.

The sports outlet also highlighted the unpredictability of the 2026 season, noting that leading ATP players Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner missed a significant part of the year due to injuries.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev capitalized on their absence and was named ATP Player of the Year. After previously losing three Grand Slam finals, he secured two major titles at the French Open and US Open and finished the season as the world’s No. 1 player for the first time in his career.

ESPN also highlighted the emergence of new Grand Slam champions, including Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova.

The outlet described Rybakina as the clear choice for WTA Player of the Year, noting that her performances have established her as one of the leading contenders for major titles in the coming season.

ESPN also highlighted several other standout performers and memorable moments of the season:

Breakthrough Player of the Year: 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open, became the youngest WTA Finals champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004 and climbed to world No. 2.

19-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open, became the youngest WTA Finals champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004 and climbed to world No. 2. Rookie of the Year: 20-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar, who made one of the fastest rises in men's tennis history, moving from No. 168 into the world top 10.

20-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar, who made one of the fastest rises in men's tennis history, moving from No. 168 into the world top 10. Biggest Surprise: Poland’s Maja Chwalinska, who, ranked No. 114, became the first player in French Open history to reach the final after coming through qualifying.

Poland’s Maja Chwalinska, who, ranked No. 114, became the first player in French Open history to reach the final after coming through qualifying. Match of the Year: A dramatic five-set US Open quarterfinal in which American Ben Shelton defeated Carlos Alcaraz. The match ended at 3:33 a.m., setting a record for the latest finish in the tournament’s history.

A dramatic five-set US Open quarterfinal in which American Ben Shelton defeated Carlos Alcaraz. The match ended at 3:33 a.m., setting a record for the latest finish in the tournament’s history. Comebacks and Farewells: The season saw 45-year-old Serena Williams return to the court, while tennis legends Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, and Frenchman Gael Monfils brought their professional careers to a close.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina had been nominated for the WTA Awards 2026.