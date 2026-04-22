World leaders continue to arrive in Astana for 2026 Regional Environmental Summit

Photo credit: gov.kz

President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in the Kazakh capital.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Photo credit: gov.kz

Earlier, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov landed in Astana.

As written before, on April 22–24, Astana will host the Regional Environmental Summit (#RES2026). The new dialogue platform under the auspices of the UN is called to create a shared vision for sustainable development in Central Asia and develop joint solutions to climate and environmental challenges.

Heads of state and governments, and representatives of international organizations will participate in the summit.

During the summit, participants are expected to discuss key issues on the environmental agenda, including climate change, the rational use of natural resources, and the development of regional cooperation in environmental protection.