Presidents of four countries arrive in Astana for Regional Ecological Summit

The presidents who have arrived are Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, and Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan.

The Kazakh Government's press service confirmed the leaders' arrival in the capital.

Notably, on April 22–24, 2026, Astana will host a major international event — the Regional Ecological Summit, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart of Kazakhstan at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly with broad support from the international community.

Following the summit, Central Asian leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration on cooperation in ecology and sustainable development. The implementing instrument for the decisions reached will be a Regional Action Program with UN agencies for 2026–2030.

As written before, on April 22–24, Astana will host the Regional Ecological Summit (#RES2026). The new dialogue platform under the auspices of the UN is called to create a shared vision for sustainable development in Central Asia and develop joint solutions to climate and environmental challenges.

Heads of state and governments, and representatives of international organizations will participate in the summit.