President of Mongolia to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on April 20-23 at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In Astana, the leaders are expected to debate prospects for strengthening political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two states.

On April 22–24, Astana will host the Regional Environmental Summit (#RES2026). The new dialogue platform under the auspices of the UN is called to create a shared vision for sustainable development in Central Asia and develop joint solutions to climate and environmental challenges.

Heads of state and governments, and representatives of international organizations will participate in the summit.

On April 22, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the meeting of the Council of Heads of State – Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Bukhara also attended the National Artificial Intelligence Hackathon.