World leaders congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day

In his message, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted Kazakhstan’s achievements in the economic and social spheres, noting the country’s significant and constructive role in international affairs and its well-deserved standing on the world stage.

“Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are successfully developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. I am confident that we will continue to consistently strengthen mutually beneficial Russian-Kazakh ties across all areas, for the benefit of our friendly peoples and in the interests of enhancing security and stability across the Eurasian region,” Vladimir Putin wrote.

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping noted that Kazakhstan is consistently implementing large-scale political reforms, maintaining social stability, sustaining steady economic growth, improving the well-being of its population, and strengthening its regional and international standing.

“I attach particular importance to the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations. I stand ready to continue our joint efforts to further deepen bilateral cooperation and make it more substantive for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries,” Xi Jinping stated.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump sent a congratulatory message to our Head of State.

“I am grateful for the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between our nations and I look forward to continuing the great relationship that you and I have built during both of my Presidencies. I am proud to join in celebrating this important milestone,” Donald Trump emphasized.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed satisfaction that, in recent years, through the joint efforts of the two leaders, the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, founded on the principles of good-neighborliness and close friendship, have continued to grow stronger.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov noted that the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty on October 25, 1990, paved the way for the emergence of an independent Kazakhstan, reflecting the country’s commitment to its historical heritage and the people’s firm determination to shape their nation’s future independently.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon spoke highly of the relations of friendship and cooperation with Kazakhstan, rooted in historical traditions and the principles of mutual respect and trust.

In his congratulatory message, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that, over the years of sovereign development, Kazakhstan has made significant progress in strengthening its statehood, improving the well-being of its people and enhancing its standing on the international stage.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed confidence that the special relations between the two countries, rooted in deep historical and cultural ties, would continue to develop in the spirit of an enhanced strategic partnership for the benefit of both peoples.

“The sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, held in Astana on May 14, 2026, followed by the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkistan, served as clear evidence of the strength of our strategic partnership,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan, as a brotherly nation, sincerely rejoices in Kazakhstan’s significant successes and achievements.

“Our regular reciprocal visits, meetings and active dialogue at the highest level play an important role in further accelerating the development of our bilateral relations, strengthening our strategic partnership and alliance, and enriching them with new substance. I highly appreciate your recent visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the seventh CICA Summit,” Ilham Aliyev wrote.

In his message, French President Emmanuel Macron extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes.

“Please convey to the entire people of Kazakhstan the assurances of the deep and sincere friendship of the French people. As we approach the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, I would like to emphasize that since Kazakhstan gained independence, our countries have consistently strengthened bilateral cooperation and brought their positions closer on a wide range of international issues, joining forces in pursuit of peace, prosperity and sustainable development,” the message reads.

In his telegram, King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland conveyed his warm wishes to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and all the people of Kazakhstan. King Charles III spoke highly of the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and the steady development of bilateral relations and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to further strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung expressed confidence that, drawing on its rich traditions of statehood, social stability and national unity, Kazakhstan would continue confidently along the path of progress and prosperity.

“I am particularly pleased to note that, following your state visit to Seoul in September this year, the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Kazakhstan established a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership,” the telegram reads.

Congratulatory messages were also sent by President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier; President of Italy Sergio Mattarella; President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen; President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin; President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko; Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan; President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq; Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; King Philippe of the Belgians; King Felipe VI of Spain; King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden; Prince Albert II of Monaco; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Emperor Naruhito of Japan; King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand; Pope Leo XIV; Acting President of Serbia Ana Brnabić; President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian; President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari; Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif; President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas; President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto; President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing; President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam; President of Vietnam To Lam; President of the Laos Thongloun Sisoulith; President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel; President of Romania Nicușor Dan; President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar; President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda; President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono; President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova; President of Ethiopia Taye Atske-Selassie; Co-Presidents of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo; UN Secretary-General António Guterres; President of the European Council António Costa; Director-General of UNESCO Khaled El-Enany; CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev; and others.

Congratulatory messages continue to arrive.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended Republic Day greetings to Kazakhstanis, citing the country's achievements since independence and outlining development priorities.

The Head of State attended a solemn ceremony raising the National Flag of Kazakhstan in the square in front of the Akorda Residence in honor of Republic Day