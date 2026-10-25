Kazakhstan a mature state with a strong economy and progressive society — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

"Dear compatriots!

I offer you my sincere greetings on our national holiday — Republic Day!

This holiday is exceptionally significant, symbolizing the revival of centuries-old Kazakh statehood.

We have traveled a long, arduous journey of sovereign development marked by landmark events and substantial achievements.

By the 35th anniversary of Independence, Kazakhstan has established itself as a mature state with a strong economy and a progressive society — a respected and influential middle power.

This year marks a milestone — in essence, a new cycle in the country's history.

We are building a developed, progressive, secular state in which institutional strength and the quality of human capital are key to global competitiveness.

The Constitution's entry into force was an event of particular historical significance, drawing the attention of the international community.

The Constitution gave a powerful impetus to renewing the public administration system and to fundamental changes in politics, the economy, culture and the social sphere.

Relying on constitutional values, we will firmly follow our strategic course of steady reforms and achieve all the objectives before us.

We are now systematically introducing advanced technologies and innovations and expanding the use of artificial intelligence.

We are opening cutting-edge manufacturing plants, modernizing infrastructure, and building schools, hospitals, and other social facilities. We plan to implement many projects aimed at raising the people's well-being.

But, most importantly, as a nation, we look to the future with confidence, united around constructive goals and inspiring ideals.

The pursuit of knowledge and conscientious work, high responsibility, and genuine patriotism are becoming integral to our citizens' worldview.

We are building our common home, strengthening the spirit of the nation, shaping a new public ethics and entrenching the values of Law and Order, Cleanliness and Love of Nature, Unity and Harmony.

I am confident that through joint efforts we will strengthen our Sovereignty and build a Just, Safe, Progressive and Clean Kazakhstan.

May our sky-blue flag fly proudly! May our Homeland prosper!

Happy Republic Day!"