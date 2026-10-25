President of Kazakhstan attends national flag-raising ceremony
12:05, 25 October 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a solemn ceremony raising the National Flag of Kazakhstan in the square in front of the Akorda Residence in honor of Republic Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The chief of the Guard of Honor reported to the President. The National Flag was then raised, and the National Anthem played.
Flag-raising ceremonies will be held in all regions across the country.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended Republic Day greetings to Kazakhstanis, citing the country's achievements since independence and outlining development priorities.