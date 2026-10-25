President of Kazakhstan attends national flag-raising ceremony

The chief of the Guard of Honor reported to the President. The National Flag was then raised, and the National Anthem played.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Flag-raising ceremonies will be held in all regions across the country.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended Republic Day greetings to Kazakhstanis, citing the country's achievements since independence and outlining development priorities.