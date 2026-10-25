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    President of Kazakhstan attends national flag-raising ceremony

    12:05, 25 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a solemn ceremony raising the National Flag of Kazakhstan in the square in front of the Akorda Residence in honor of Republic Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    President of Kazakhstan attends national flag-raising ceremony
    Photo: Akorda

    The chief of the Guard of Honor reported to the President. The National Flag was then raised, and the National Anthem played.

    President of Kazakhstan attends national flag-raising ceremony
    Photo: Akorda
    President of Kazakhstan attends national flag-raising ceremony
    Photo: Akorda

    Flag-raising ceremonies will be held in all regions across the country.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    President of Kazakhstan attends national flag-raising ceremony
    Photo: Akorda
    President of Kazakhstan attends national flag-raising ceremony
    Photo: Akorda

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended Republic Day greetings to Kazakhstanis, citing the country's achievements since independence and outlining development priorities.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence State symbols Republic Day Events Astana Video
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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