New York photographer's shots of falconry in Kazakhstan win international award

Her works highlighting the unique ancient art of the Kazakh people were recognized with the international Communication Arts Awards of Excellence for achievements in documentary photography, she posted on Instagram.

The photographer conducted the falconry photoshoots in Almaty region, near the villages of Kurty and the city of Kaskelen, located in the foothills of Zailiysky Alatau.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism

"World champions among berkutchi or eagle hunters, masters who have dedicated their lives to raising birds of prey and hunting with them, demonstrated the traditions of the Kazakh people to the foreign photographer. Karolina Wojtasik captured unique moments of interaction between humans and birds. In her work, she conveys not only the aesthetics but also the profound meaning of this centuries-old art," Kazakh Tourism says.

The series of photographs presented at the international competition sparked significant interest from the global audience in Kazakhstan's cultural heritage.

The producer of the project is media ambassador for tourism and producer Nadira Akhonova, who actively promotes Kazakh culture on the international stage.

It is worth noting that Karolina Wojtasik is a recipient of the prestigious Lucie Awards, often referred to as the "Oscar" in the world of photography.

