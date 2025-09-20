World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships: Kazakhstan vs Uzbekistan bout to be aired live

Kazakh wrestler Aidos Sultangali will face Uzbekistan’s Alisher Ganiev. The live broadcast of the fight will begin at 9:00 pm Kazakhstan time and will be available on the Qazsport TV channel.

On his way to the final, Aidos Sultangali defeated American Maxwell Hopper Black, Israeli Melkamu Fetene, North Korean Se Ung Ri, and Georgian Amiran Shavadze.

Alisher Ganiev secured victories over Armenian Hrachya Poghosyan, Azerbaijani Nihat Zahid Mammadli, and Serbian Georgij Tibilov.

It is worth noting that Sultangali is currently unranked in his weight category by United World Wrestling (UWW), while Ganiev holds the tenth spot. The Uzbek wrestler was also seeded sixth in the 60 kg category at the 2025 World Championships.

As reported earlier, Viktoriia Khusainova has claimed victory at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb.