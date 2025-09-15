Viktoriia Khusainova claims victory at World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb

The Kazakhstani wrestler defeated Mexico’s Zeltzin Hernandez in the 59 kg weight category to secure her place in the next stage of the competition.

The World Championships in Zagreb are one of the season’s most important events for wrestlers, as they offer not only medals but also valuable ranking points. For Khusainova, a successful showing at this tournament could strengthen her international standing and help her rise among the leaders in her weight class.

Photo credit: Sport Development Directorate

The tournament gathered the world’s top athletes, making every match highly significant. Kazakhstan continues to place a strong emphasis on women’s wrestling, which in recent years has brought the country numerous medals at both the World Championships and the Olympic Games.

Although tougher challenges still await Khusainova, her opening victory is a clear sign of her readiness to contend for top honors.

