World-famous singer Dimash to perform at Meikin Asia festival in Kyrgyzstan

The Festival’s attendees will have the chance to experience Dimash’s music on July 22.

Dimash’s performance will the vivid culmination of this grandiose musical festival!, noted the hosts of the event on Instagram.

To note, the 4th Meikin Asia International Festival of Popular Music Performers is set to kick off on July 20 in Cholpon Ata city, Kyrgyzstan, and will run through July 22. The event is to bring together performers from more than 25 countries.

As reported previously, Dimash Qudaibergen sang together with the greatest opera singers such as Plácido Domingo and Kristine Opolais in Hanoi, Vietnam, at the Ho Guom Theatre on July 6, 2025.