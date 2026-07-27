World Cup hero Vozinha joins Chile's Colo-Colo

"Welcome @vozinha1. We're waiting for you at the Monumental Stadium," Colo-Colo wrote on its official Instagram account.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper has signed a contract through 2027 after helping Cape Verde reach the Round of 32 in the country's historic World Cup debut. His performances, including a memorable display against eventual champions Spain, earned widespread international recognition.

Despite his World Cup success, Colo-Colo head coach Fernando Ortiz said Vozinha would have to earn his place in the starting lineup.

"I know he's just a new player who will have to fight for his place, like everyone else," Ortiz said after his side's 3-1 victory over Deportes Limache.

Ortiz added that Vozinha's arrival would increase competition within the squad, describing the experienced goalkeeper as a quality addition.

Before the World Cup, Vozinha was without a club. His performances in North America dramatically boosted his profile, with his social media following rising into the millions and attracting interest from clubs abroad.

Founded in 1925, Colo-Colo are Chile's most successful football club, having won 34 league titles, 14 Copa Chile trophies and the 1991 Copa Libertadores.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that after weeks of spectacular goals, dramatic comebacks, historic records and unforgettable underdog stories, Spain defeated Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to bring one of the most thrilling tournaments in the competition's history to a memorable close.