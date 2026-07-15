World Cup Daily: Spain stun France to book place in 2026 final

Luis de la Fuente's side produced a disciplined display in Arlington, Texas, with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro sending La Roja into the World Cup final for only the second time in their history.

Spain broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne brought down Lamine Yamal inside the penalty area. Oyarzabal calmly converted the resulting spot kick, placing the ball into the bottom right corner to give his side the lead.

France enjoyed spells of possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances against Spain's well-organized defense. Kylian Mbappé threatened on several occasions, but Aymeric Laporte and his teammates kept the French attack under control.

Spain doubled their advantage in the 58th minute when Dani Olmo played Pedro Porro through on goal, and the defender finished confidently to put the match beyond France.

Didier Deschamps introduced several substitutes in search of a comeback, but Spain remained compact at the back. Goalkeeper Unai Simón made key saves late on as La Roja comfortably protected their two-goal advantage.

The victory sends Spain into Sunday's World Cup final, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final between England and Argentina.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain and France were set to meet in the first semi-final, with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at stake.